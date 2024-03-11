Business Analyst – Western Cape Kuilsrivier NU

Business Analysts Needed

Experience

3 Years + experience in an intermediate a business analysis environment

Experience within the Financial Services industry- Advantageous

Experience with Contact Centre work- Advantageous.

Experience with Telephony, Automated Dialer’s, WhatsApp integration, and other communication technologies- Advantageous.

Role: In office // on site

Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring

Identify the appropriate stakeholders

Determine the activities required to successfully complete the business analysis

Accurately estimate the required business analysis of work items

For analysis purposes, have a detailed understanding of the source system (including

database structures and process flows)

Qualifications

3-year tertiary qualification in relevant technical/analytical related field of study

Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Finance

Telecommunication

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Join a vibrant team where collaboration sparks innovation! If you’re a seasoned team player who excels in coordinating with developers, testers, and business stakeholders, this opportunity is for you. At the client, we celebrate proactive individuals who embrace responsibility and dive into the details. If this resonates with you, apply now for a role where assembling business requirements, creating impactful BRDs, and driving operational excellence are your core mission. Unleash your potential and make your mark – apply today!

