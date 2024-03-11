Cloud Database Analyst (Advanced) LM – Gauteng Pretoria

Conduct comprehensive research and analysis of usage across public cloud platforms, primarily Azure and AWS.

Collect and interpret data related to database technologies, configurations, and performance to create a detailed footprint of our cloud databases.

Evaluate and report on the cost implications of database usage in the cloud, identifying opportunities for cost savings and efficiency improvements.

Analyze security parameters and compliance of databases in the cloud, ensuring that all data is protected according to industry standards.

Collaborate with internal stakeholders to gather requirements and deliver tailored reports that provide actionable insights on database technologies and usage.

Stay up to date with the latest trends and best practices in cloud database management and operations.

Minimum Requirements:

Cloud Services and Databases:

Proficiency with cloud platforms (Azure, AWS) and their database services (Azure SQL Database, Amazon RDS, Amazon Redshift) and APIs.

Data Analysis and Visualization Tools:

Strong skills in data visualization and BI tools (Power BI, Tableau) for creating insightful dashboards and reports.

Programming and Data Science:

Knowledge of programming languages (Python, R) and related libraries (Pandas, NumPy) for data analysis.

ETL and Data Pipeline Tools:

Experience with ETL processes and tools (Apache Airflow, AWS Glue) for data extraction, transformation, and loading.

Desired Skills:

Azure

AWS

Power BI

Tableau

Learn more/Apply for this position