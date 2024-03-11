Cloud Database Analyst (Advanced) LM

Mar 11, 2024

  • Conduct comprehensive research and analysis of usage across public cloud platforms, primarily Azure and AWS.

  • Collect and interpret data related to database technologies, configurations, and performance to create a detailed footprint of our cloud databases.

  • Evaluate and report on the cost implications of database usage in the cloud, identifying opportunities for cost savings and efficiency improvements.

  • Analyze security parameters and compliance of databases in the cloud, ensuring that all data is protected according to industry standards.

  • Collaborate with internal stakeholders to gather requirements and deliver tailored reports that provide actionable insights on database technologies and usage.

  • Stay up to date with the latest trends and best practices in cloud database management and operations.

Minimum Requirements:

Cloud Services and Databases:

Proficiency with cloud platforms (Azure, AWS) and their database services (Azure SQL Database, Amazon RDS, Amazon Redshift) and APIs.

Data Analysis and Visualization Tools:

Strong skills in data visualization and BI tools (Power BI, Tableau) for creating insightful dashboards and reports.

Programming and Data Science:

Knowledge of programming languages (Python, R) and related libraries (Pandas, NumPy) for data analysis.

ETL and Data Pipeline Tools:

Experience with ETL processes and tools (Apache Airflow, AWS Glue) for data extraction, transformation, and loading.

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • AWS
  • Power BI
  • Tableau

