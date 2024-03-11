Data Analyst

Join the retail revolution with our clients, a leading and innovative player in the retail industry who are currently in search of a Data Analyst based in Sandton. Experience a diverse environment with a fantastic Hybrid model and benefits.

Requirements

3-year related degree (In a quantitative field ie: Data, Finance, Economics etc.)

Post graduate qualification (advantageous)

3-7 years’ experience in Data analytics. A high level of mathematical ability and experience in SQL and Python. Experience using Tableau.

In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation, and operations

Understanding of business models and metrics

Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)

Knowledge of retail industry data models

Knowledge of compliance and IT governance

Project management

Conflict management

Stakeholder management

Applying Expertise and Knowledge

Financial acumen

Business Acumen and Business Analytics

Ability to analyze, model and interpret data.

If you have a passion for analyzing and interpreting data to influence business decisions apply now!

Desired Skills:

SQL

PYTHON

SAP

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

Medical Aid

