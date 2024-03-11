Join the retail revolution with our clients, a leading and innovative player in the retail industry who are currently in search of a Data Analyst based in Sandton. Experience a diverse environment with a fantastic Hybrid model and benefits.
Requirements
- 3-year related degree (In a quantitative field ie: Data, Finance, Economics etc.)
- Post graduate qualification (advantageous)
- 3-7 years’ experience in Data analytics. A high level of mathematical ability and experience in SQL and Python. Experience using Tableau.
- In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation, and operations
- Understanding of business models and metrics
- Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)
- Knowledge of retail industry data models
- Knowledge of compliance and IT governance
- Project management
- Conflict management
- Stakeholder management
- Applying Expertise and Knowledge
- Financial acumen
- Business Acumen and Business Analytics
- Ability to analyze, model and interpret data.
If you have a passion for analyzing and interpreting data to influence business decisions apply now!
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- PYTHON
- SAP
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid
- Medical Aid