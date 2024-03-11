Data Manager (2 Year Contract) Wits GRT – Gauteng Parktown

Main purpose of the job:

Cleaning study data and data entry tool development using a variety of software, liaising with other SAPRIN member sites, and being a proactive team member

Location:

Wits School of Public Health – Parktown, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Drive, maintain, and contribute to the development and expansion of complex spatial and longitudinal health and socio-demographic relational databases

Develop scripts and applications for temporal integrity checking, data cleaning, and extraction

Perform routine database quality checks to ensure excellent data quality

Help maintain an archive of scientific data

Contribute to the maintenance, tuning, and operation of network systems

Provide user support

Program surveys into survey platforms (Survey Solutions)

Support and train fieldworkers/supervisors on using the survey platforms

Required minimum education and training:

Diploma or preferably a Degree in either a Computer Science related subject or related discipline such as quantitative/demography/epidemiology

Must know about MS SQL Server, ability to query databases using SQL is essential for extracting data, and knowledge of database systems like MySQL, PostgreSQL, or MS SQL)

Must have a combination of programming and database development skills

Must have attention to detail, and be proficient in both independent work and collaborative efforts within a high-performing and cooperative work environment

Must be able to identify and address data-related challenges, offering solutions to improve data quality and reliability

Required minimum work experience:

2 years of data experience

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English

Able to propose and implement improvements in data collection, analysis, and reporting processes

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 19 March 2024.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof.

