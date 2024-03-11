Field Technician – Gauteng Wonderboom

Experience and Academic Requirements
- NTS 6 or T3 in Telecomms and IT-related subjects and a minimum of 2 years experience in Telecomms/IT environment OR:
- A minimum of 5 years experience in related equipment as laid out in competency required.
Instrumentation Requirements
All field technicians should have at least 3 years of experience in the following/similar types of test equipment:
(1) Spectrum Analysers.
(2) Oscilloscopes.
(3) Transmission Digital Analysers.
(4) Power Meters.
(5) Frequency Counters.
(6) Communication Testers i.e. Level Meters and Testers.
Desired Skills:
- Oscilloscopes
- Transmission
- Testers
- Power Meters
- Spectrum Analysers
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate