Field Technician – Gauteng Wonderboom

Mar 11, 2024

Experience and Academic Requirements

  • NTS 6 or T3 in Telecomms and IT-related subjects and a minimum of 2 years experience in Telecomms/IT environment OR:
  • A minimum of 5 years experience in related equipment as laid out in competency required.

Instrumentation Requirements

All field technicians should have at least 3 years of experience in the following/similar types of test equipment:

(1) Spectrum Analysers.
(2) Oscilloscopes.
(3) Transmission Digital Analysers.
(4) Power Meters.
(5) Frequency Counters.
(6) Communication Testers i.e. Level Meters and Testers.

Desired Skills:

  • Oscilloscopes
  • Transmission
  • Testers
  • Power Meters
  • Spectrum Analysers

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

