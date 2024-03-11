Field Technician – Gauteng Wonderboom

Experience and Academic Requirements

NTS 6 or T3 in Telecomms and IT-related subjects and a minimum of 2 years experience in Telecomms/IT environment OR:

A minimum of 5 years experience in related equipment as laid out in competency required.

Instrumentation Requirements

All field technicians should have at least 3 years of experience in the following/similar types of test equipment:

(1) Spectrum Analysers.

(2) Oscilloscopes.

(3) Transmission Digital Analysers.

(4) Power Meters.

(5) Frequency Counters.

(6) Communication Testers i.e. Level Meters and Testers.

Desired Skills:

Oscilloscopes

Transmission

Testers

Power Meters

Spectrum Analysers

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position