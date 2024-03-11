Financial Data Management Specialist required for a reputable company based in East London , Eastern Cape
Requirements:
- Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in finance, accounting, or data management roles.
- Previous debtors / creditors management experience is beneficial with preferred exposure to the retail industry.
- Proficiency in financial software and systems, such as ERP systems (e.g., SAP, NetSuite Oracle Dynamic 365), Microsoft Excel, and database management tools.
- Good understanding of financial principles and accounting practices.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail.
- Effective communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate across departments and levels of the organization.
- Proven ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and meet deadlines in a fast paced environment.
- Proven ability to manage and motivate a team.
- Excellent organisational skills
- Bachelor’s degree in finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or related field, would be preferable.
Responsibilities:
- Maintain accurate financial records, including accounts receivable, payable, and general ledger entries.
- Ensure timely and accurate processing of financial transactions, including invoices, payments, and journal entries.
- Regularly reconcile financial data to identify discrepancies and resolve issues promptly.
- Develop and implement standardized processes for data entry, validation, and documentation
- Analyse financial data to identify trends, variances, and opportunities for improvement.
- Provide insights and recommendations to management based on financial analysis and performance metrics.
- Identify areas for process improvement and efficiency gains in financial data management
Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to Kerry O’Hagan at [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Accounting
- Analysis
- Finance