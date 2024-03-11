Financial Data Management Specialist

Financial Data Management Specialist required for a reputable company based in East London , Eastern Cape

Requirements:

Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in finance, accounting, or data management roles.

Previous debtors / creditors management experience is beneficial with preferred exposure to the retail industry.

Proficiency in financial software and systems, such as ERP systems (e.g., SAP, NetSuite Oracle Dynamic 365), Microsoft Excel, and database management tools.

Good understanding of financial principles and accounting practices.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate across departments and levels of the organization.

Proven ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and meet deadlines in a fast paced environment.

Proven ability to manage and motivate a team.

Excellent organisational skills

Bachelor’s degree in finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or related field, would be preferable.

Responsibilities:

Maintain accurate financial records, including accounts receivable, payable, and general ledger entries.

Ensure timely and accurate processing of financial transactions, including invoices, payments, and journal entries.

Regularly reconcile financial data to identify discrepancies and resolve issues promptly.

Develop and implement standardized processes for data entry, validation, and documentation

Analyse financial data to identify trends, variances, and opportunities for improvement.

Provide insights and recommendations to management based on financial analysis and performance metrics.

Identify areas for process improvement and efficiency gains in financial data management

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to Kerry O’Hagan at [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive a response within 14 days please consider your application unsuccessful. We will keep your CV on our database for any other relevant roles that may arise.

Desired Skills:

Accounting

Analysis

Finance

