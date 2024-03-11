Intermediate Systems Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- This team will have as its purpose to archive data from any area within the Client group that satisfies the criteria for this specific solution
- The archiving typically will include working with the relevant application team the data is extracted from, setting up and configuring the new tool, ingesting the data and some level of testing
- As a systems analyst, you will join the team accountable for delivery of the planned deliverables for 2024
- Understanding and unpacking the requirements specification presented by the relevant application team
- Ensuring that any possible gaps in the above is addressed to ensure
- Transition of the structured / unstructured data from the application DB to the new solution
- All user requirements are clear (queries, user roles, etc.)
- Set up the specification from the requirements for the ingestion process into the archiving application
- Work with the technical team to ensure the specifications is correctly interpreted
- Assist in implementation, validation, and testing, and handover to business
- Elicit and analyse requirements received from business and ensure that all gaps are closed
- Guide the relevant business unit from a live application to an archiving solution
- Produce quality outputs
- System requirements Document
- Data mapping from old to new
- User roles and security
- User stories with acceptance criteria for queries
- Meet deadlines and manage commitments
- Create consensus across the design, dev and test streams (via grooming / refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation
- Provide support throughout the design, development and testing processes through to user acceptance
- Stakeholder Management
- Demonstrate good relationship building capabilities
- Ability to interact at all levels of a business including executive management and across business units within the Client Group
- Ability to influence and create alignment across stakeholders
Experience
- 1-2 years experience in a Systems Analyst capacity
- Degree/Diploma in Information technology or similar/relevant qualification would be preferable
- Experience in data analysis, mapping
- Exposure to Agile and Scrum
- An “I can do” attitude, willingness to learn
- Proficient in English talk, read and write
- Proficient in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Outlook, JIRA
- Sound analytical capability
- Sound technical knowledge
- Understanding of / working as part of the full SDLC
- Has worked (hands-on) in a technical environment involving databases, multiple platforms
- Ability to map data (structured / unstructured) from old to new
- A team player who is able to work in a team and complete deliverables of quality (satisfy the need of the ingestions team) within defined timelines
Competencies
- Able to manage conflict
- Help build / reinforce the team culture
- Self-motivated and able to work independently
- Work on multiple projects simultaneously
- Work in a high-pressured and stressful environment
- Owns and takes accountability of assigned tasks and deliverables
- Strong work ethic and professional
- Superb communication skills
- Ask the questions
- Pro-actively raise the flags
- Be able to communicate proficiently across cultures, countries
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Mapping
- Agile
- Scrum
- Jira
- SDLC