Intermediate Systems Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

This team will have as its purpose to archive data from any area within the Client group that satisfies the criteria for this specific solution

The archiving typically will include working with the relevant application team the data is extracted from, setting up and configuring the new tool, ingesting the data and some level of testing

As a systems analyst, you will join the team accountable for delivery of the planned deliverables for 2024

Understanding and unpacking the requirements specification presented by the relevant application team

Ensuring that any possible gaps in the above is addressed to ensure

Transition of the structured / unstructured data from the application DB to the new solution

All user requirements are clear (queries, user roles, etc.)

Set up the specification from the requirements for the ingestion process into the archiving application

Work with the technical team to ensure the specifications is correctly interpreted

Assist in implementation, validation, and testing, and handover to business

Elicit and analyse requirements received from business and ensure that all gaps are closed

Guide the relevant business unit from a live application to an archiving solution

Produce quality outputs

System requirements Document

Data mapping from old to new

User roles and security

User stories with acceptance criteria for queries

Meet deadlines and manage commitments

Create consensus across the design, dev and test streams (via grooming / refinement sessions) so that the requirement is well understood and ready for implementation

Provide support throughout the design, development and testing processes through to user acceptance

Stakeholder Management

Demonstrate good relationship building capabilities

Ability to interact at all levels of a business including executive management and across business units within the Client Group

Ability to influence and create alignment across stakeholders

Experience

1-2 years experience in a Systems Analyst capacity

Degree/Diploma in Information technology or similar/relevant qualification would be preferable

Experience in data analysis, mapping

Exposure to Agile and Scrum

An “I can do” attitude, willingness to learn

Proficient in English talk, read and write

Proficient in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Outlook, JIRA

Sound analytical capability

Sound technical knowledge

Understanding of / working as part of the full SDLC

Has worked (hands-on) in a technical environment involving databases, multiple platforms

Ability to map data (structured / unstructured) from old to new

A team player who is able to work in a team and complete deliverables of quality (satisfy the need of the ingestions team) within defined timelines

Competencies

Able to manage conflict

Help build / reinforce the team culture

Self-motivated and able to work independently

Work on multiple projects simultaneously

Work in a high-pressured and stressful environment

Owns and takes accountability of assigned tasks and deliverables

Strong work ethic and professional

Superb communication skills

Ask the questions

Pro-actively raise the flags

Be able to communicate proficiently across cultures, countries

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Mapping

Agile

Scrum

Jira

SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position