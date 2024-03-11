IT Helpdesk Administrator

Role: IT Helpdesk Administrator

Location: Fourways (Office based role)

A leading IT Managed-Services company is looking for Helpdesk Coordinator to join their dynamic and friendly team. They are dedicated to providing best in industry IT support and are very client centric. Having been in business for over 30 years, they are well established and their clients include corporates such as FNB.

Position Overview:

As an IT Helpdesk Coordinator, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth operation of their IT Helpdesk. Your responsibilities will include managing the Helpdesk which include the ticketing system, tracking tickets, client interaction, compiling reports and scheduling Technician visits to clients.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 2-3 years of experience in a similar role, in an IT support or help desk environment.

Strong communication skills and a high level of customer service orientation.

Proficiency in using help desk ticketing systems.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Ability to work effectively in a team and independently.

Energetic, proactive, and self-motivated and outgoing with a strong work ethic.

Why Apply?

Opportunity to work in a collaborative and innovative IT environment.

Career growth and development opportunities.

Be part of a company with a rich history of success in the IT industry.

Desired Skills:

Help Desk coordinator

Support Desk

IT Managed Services

Employer & Job Benefits:

depending on experience

