IT Infrastructure Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Wanted: IT whiz with a knack for infrastructure juggling! Join us as our IT Infrastructure Manager and lead the charge in keeping our tech landscape running smoother than a well-oiled machine.

Requirements:

Team management

Project and Budget management

Vendor management

Operational oversight of the landscape

Infrastructure knowledge (networks, databases etc)

Desired Skills:

Infrastructure Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

