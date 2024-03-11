IT Service Delivery Manager – Gauteng Pretoria North

Be the next IT Service Delivery Manager for a cyber security service provider that is renowned for its cutting-edge security solutions and professional services in information and cyber protection, with over two decades of establishment.

Key Responsibilities

Maintain positive client relationships and address their needs.

Provide regular service updates and address client inquiries promptly.

Coordinate service delivery across teams for efficiency.

Organize meetings for managing client vulnerabilities and provide feedback.

Ensure tasks and reporting align with client proposals.

Act as a liaison between technical teams and clients.

Monitor service performance, identify improvements, and implement changes.

Ensure compliance with service level agreements and quality standards.

Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field

Professional certifications such as ITIL, PMP, or Prince2 is beneficial

3 years experience in IT service management, project management, or a related field, with a background in IT support, network operations, or systems administration.

A solid understanding of IT infrastructure, software development lifecycle (SDLC), cloud services, and cybersecurity practices, and familiarity with ITSM tools like ServiceNow or BMC Remedy.

Strong leadership skills, including conflict resolution, strategic planning, and resource allocation.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills for liaising between IT teams, stakeholders, and customers.

Ability to analyze IT processes, identify areas for improvement, and implement efficiency and effectiveness strategies in service delivery.

A strong focus on customer satisfaction, with skills in managing customer expectations and resolving service delivery issues.

NOTE: We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via WhatsApp or email.



The final remuneration package offered by the employer will be determined based on market standards, considering the candidate’s qualifications, skills, and level of experience. The employer retains the prerogative to provide a remuneration package that aligns with industry norms and the specific attributes of the selected candidate.

