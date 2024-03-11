Java and Angular Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you passionate about pushing the boundaries of technology and exploring the limitless possibilities of Generative AI? Join our client’s team as a Java and Angular Developer and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of AI-driven innovation!

Technical Requirements:

At least 5 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)

Knowledge of Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

At least 3 years’ worth of experience in front-end

Kubernetes/Microservice Architecture

JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS

Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher).

Get us your CV’s today and we will work you through this exciting path.

Desired Skills:

Java

angular

fullstack

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

