Java Full Stack Developer

Our clients who are a leading player in the automotive industry committed to pushing technological boundaries are seeking a motivated and talented Java Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic and innovative team based in Midrand/ Menlyn. Work with the latest technology and experience a fantastic Hybrid model!

Technical Requirements:

Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, PL/SQL, Payara. Optional Quarkus, Microprofile

Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax. Angular Optional JSF/JSP, Struts

CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Fortify, GitHub, GitHub Actions)

Testing: Unit Test Framework Junit, optional, integration testing, selenium

Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure

Databases: Oracle, Postgres (JDBC, ORM frameworks)

Security: Certification/Skills, AST (Static, interactive, and dynamic), authentication and authorization standards and frameworks

SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XP.

Get us your CV’s today and we will work you through this exciting path.

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

Spring Framework

Java 8

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position