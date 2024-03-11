Java Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Our clients who are a leading player in the automotive industry committed to pushing technological boundaries are seeking a motivated and talented Java Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic and innovative team based in Midrand/ Menlyn. Work with the latest technology and experience a fantastic Hybrid model!
Technical Requirements:
- Back End: Java EE/Jakarta EE, PL/SQL, Payara. Optional Quarkus, Microprofile
- Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax. Angular Optional JSF/JSP, Struts
- CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Fortify, GitHub, GitHub Actions)
- Testing: Unit Test Framework Junit, optional, integration testing, selenium
- Infrastructure: AZURE or other cloud infrastructure
- Databases: Oracle, Postgres (JDBC, ORM frameworks)
- Security: Certification/Skills, AST (Static, interactive, and dynamic), authentication and authorization standards and frameworks
- SDLC Methodology: Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XP.
Desired Skills:
- Java Programming
- Spring Framework
- Java 8
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years