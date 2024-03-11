JavaScript Fullstack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mar 11, 2024

Our clients who are a leading player in the automotive industry committed to pushing technological boundaries are seeking a motivated and talented JavaScript Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic and innovative team based in Midrand/ Menlyn. Work with the latest technology and experience a fantastic Hybrid model with international trips.

Requirements:

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications.
  • Minimum 2+ years of IT experience.
  • Minimum 1 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience.
  • Minimum 1 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)
  • NodeJS (typescript and JavaScript) – expert knowledge.
  • React and backend development – expert knowledge.
  • NoSQL DB (mongo, Redis) – expert knowledge.
  • Docker, Docker Compose.
  • Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge.

Advantageous Skills:

  • Experience with AWS, EKS.
  • Jest testing framework experience.
  • Experience with micro front-end frameworks.
  • Experience with trunk-based development.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

