JavaScript Fullstack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our clients who are a leading player in the automotive industry committed to pushing technological boundaries are seeking a motivated and talented JavaScript Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic and innovative team based in Midrand/ Menlyn. Work with the latest technology and experience a fantastic Hybrid model with international trips.

Requirements:

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications.

Minimum 2+ years of IT experience.

Minimum 1 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience.

Minimum 1 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)

NodeJS (typescript and JavaScript) – expert knowledge.

React and backend development – expert knowledge.

NoSQL DB (mongo, Redis) – expert knowledge.

Docker, Docker Compose.

Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge.

Advantageous Skills:

Experience with AWS, EKS.

Jest testing framework experience.

Experience with micro front-end frameworks.

Experience with trunk-based development.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

