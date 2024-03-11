JavaScript Fullstack Developer

Our clients who are a leading player in the automotive industry committed to pushing technological boundaries are seeking a motivated and talented JavaScript Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic and innovative team based in Midrand/ Menlyn. Work with the latest technology and experience a fantastic Hybrid model with international trips.
Requirements:
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications.
- Minimum 2+ years of IT experience.
- Minimum 1 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience.
- Minimum 1 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)
- NodeJS (typescript and JavaScript) – expert knowledge.
- React and backend development – expert knowledge.
- NoSQL DB (mongo, Redis) – expert knowledge.
- Docker, Docker Compose.
- Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge.
Advantageous Skills:
- Experience with AWS, EKS.
- Jest testing framework experience.
- Experience with micro front-end frameworks.
- Experience with trunk-based development.
Interested? Apply now!
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Typescript
- NodeJS
- NoSQL
- Docker
- GIT
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid