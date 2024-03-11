We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Reporting Analyst Team Lead to join our team. As a Reporting Analyst Team Lead, you will be responsible for leading a team of reporting analysts in the development and delivery of insightful reports and analytics to support business decision-making. If you have strong analytical skills, leadership abilities, and a passion for driving data-driven insights, we want to hear from you
What you’ll do:
- Guide team efforts toward successful project delivery.
- Provide technical leadership to the team through coaching and mentorship.
- Line management and personal development of a team.
- Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits.
- Identify and encourage areas for growth and improvement within the team.
- Provide technical expertise and recommendations in assessing new ICT projects and initiatives to support and enhance our existing business solutions.
- Assist with software design and documentation (Functional and Architecture).
- Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts, Systems Analysts, and Test Analysts to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain business applications.
- Assist with Change and Release management.
- Work with the team in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies.
- Develop, refine, and tune data extraction (ETL optimization) from applications.
- Analyse and resolve technical and application problems.
- Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with team members and other affected parties.
- Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on time and within budget.
- Research and evaluate a variety of software products.
Your Expertise:
- Five (5) + years of experience as a Report Analyst.
- Five (5) + years experience developing BI reporting on multiple solutions.
- Experience with developing Reporting strategies for the organization.
- Experience with Clickview solution.
- Experience with leading a team.
- Proven ability to develop and implement ICT strategy.
Qualifications Required:
- Matric Certificate with Mathematics (Mathematical Literacy is not sufficient).
- Relevant Degree in Computer Science or related discipline.
Personal Attributes:
- Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation.
- Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities).
- Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills).
- Uses own initiative and can work independently.
- Good presentation skills.
- Internally motivated, and able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment.
- Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders.
- Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes.
- Comprehensive understanding of object-oriented and service-oriented application development techniques and theories.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Springs
- Work Environment: Initially, it would be on-site for training purposes. The hybrid model is still being piloted, and therefore not a guarantee in the long term. They currently work 3 days in the office, 2 days remote.
Why work for us?
- At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
- Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
- By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?
- We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery