Reporting Analyst Team Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Reporting Analyst Team Lead to join our team. As a Reporting Analyst Team Lead, you will be responsible for leading a team of reporting analysts in the development and delivery of insightful reports and analytics to support business decision-making. If you have strong analytical skills, leadership abilities, and a passion for driving data-driven insights, we want to hear from you

What you’ll do:

Guide team efforts toward successful project delivery.

Provide technical leadership to the team through coaching and mentorship.

Line management and personal development of a team.

Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits.

Identify and encourage areas for growth and improvement within the team.

Provide technical expertise and recommendations in assessing new ICT projects and initiatives to support and enhance our existing business solutions.

Assist with software design and documentation (Functional and Architecture).

Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts, Systems Analysts, and Test Analysts to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain business applications.

Assist with Change and Release management.

Work with the team in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies.

Develop, refine, and tune data extraction (ETL optimization) from applications.

Analyse and resolve technical and application problems.

Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with team members and other affected parties.

Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on time and within budget.

Research and evaluate a variety of software products.

Your Expertise:

Five (5) + years of experience as a Report Analyst.

Five (5) + years experience developing BI reporting on multiple solutions.

Experience with developing Reporting strategies for the organization.

Experience with Clickview solution.

Experience with leading a team.

Proven ability to develop and implement ICT strategy.

Qualifications Required:

Matric Certificate with Mathematics (Mathematical Literacy is not sufficient).

Relevant Degree in Computer Science or related discipline.

Personal Attributes:

Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation.

Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities).

Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills).

Uses own initiative and can work independently.

Good presentation skills.

Internally motivated, and able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment.

Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders.

Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes.

Comprehensive understanding of object-oriented and service-oriented application development techniques and theories.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Springs

Work Environment: Initially, it would be on-site for training purposes. The hybrid model is still being piloted, and therefore not a guarantee in the long term. They currently work 3 days in the office, 2 days remote.

Why work for us?

At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

