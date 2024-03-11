SAP Authorizations Specialist

Are you ready to drive your career to the next level? Our client is seeking a talented and experienced SAP Authorizations Specialist to join their dynamic team. As a global leader in the automotive industry, our client offers an exciting and innovative work environment where you can contribute to shaping the future of mobility.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

SAP – at least 3 years SAP ABAP authorisations experience is essential

SAP GRC basic experience

HANA Authorization

SAP courses on authorisations is essential

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:

SAP Authorizations specific 3- 5 Years experience

SAP Analyst experience

Active Directory configuration experience

Experience using ITSM Tools

Experience using JIRA / Confluence

Experience working within an Agile Working Methodology

If you are passionate about SAP security and want to contribute to our client’s success, we would love to hear from you! Please hit that apply

Desired Skills:

ITSM

JIRA

Confluence

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position