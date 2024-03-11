SAP Authorizations Specialist – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you ready to drive your career to the next level? Our client is seeking a talented and experienced SAP Authorizations Specialist to join their dynamic team. As a global leader in the automotive industry, our client offers an exciting and innovative work environment where you can contribute to shaping the future of mobility.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP – at least 3 years SAP ABAP authorisations experience is essential
- SAP GRC basic experience
- HANA Authorization
- SAP courses on authorisations is essential
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:
- SAP Authorizations specific 3- 5 Years experience
- SAP Analyst experience
- Active Directory configuration experience
- Experience using ITSM Tools
- Experience using JIRA / Confluence
- Experience working within an Agile Working Methodology
If you are passionate about SAP security and want to contribute to our client’s success, we would love to hear from you! Please hit that apply
Desired Skills:
- ITSM
- JIRA
- Confluence
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years