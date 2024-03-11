SASE market jumps 31%

The Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market reached a significant milestone in 2023, breaking the $8-billion barrier with 31% growth to $8,4-billion.

The increasing necessity for secure cloud and remote work solutions largely fueled the robust growth, according to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group.

As businesses globally adjust to a digital-first environment, the heightened investment in SASE highlights a shift towards integrated security frameworks. Zscaler’s new revenue leadership position in the SASE market underscores the dynamic nature of the cybersecurity industry, with innovation and customer needs driving competitive shifts.

“As enterprises worldwide navigate the complexities of remote work and cloud integration, the preference for comprehensive SASE solutions becomes more pronounced,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior research director: enterprise networking and security at Dell’Oro Group.

“The market growth in 2023 highlights the importance of SASE in modern cybersecurity strategies and reflects the industry’s confidence in these platforms to provide robust, scalable protection,” adds Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2023 SASE and SD-WAN Quarterly Report:

* The SSE (Secure Service Edge) segment of the SASE market crossed the significant threshold of $4-billion by maintaining an impressive year-over-year growth rate of over 30% for the fourth consecutive year.

* The SD-WAN segment saw its revenue surpass $3-billion. However, after six years of growth of over 30% per year, the increase slowed to 28% in 2023, indicating a post-pandemic recalibration of enterprise spending.

* Single-vendor SASE solutions surged ahead of multi-vendor offerings, driven by vendor consolidation and a growing enterprise preference for single-vendor engagements.

* The six leading SASE vendors – Zscaler, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec/Broadcom, Fortinet, and Netskope – accounted for 65% of the market revenue, highlighting a consolidation trend and suggesting the market’s move towards maturity.