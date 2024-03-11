Senior Database Administrator

Our client is seeking talented Database Administrators to join their advanced modern technology-based team. Cloud experience is a must.

Key Requirements

  • Must have 4+ years’ experience as a DBA on Oracle or MS SQL Server.
  • Must have at least 1 year of experience working with cloud technology, ideally AWS.
  • Strong bias for action, and getting things done well.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Service Culture

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • MSSQL
  • AWS

