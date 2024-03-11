Senior Database Administrator

Our client is seeking talented Database Administrators to join their advanced modern technology-based team. Cloud experience is a must.

Key Requirements

Must have 4+ years’ experience as a DBA on Oracle or MS SQL Server.

Must have at least 1 year of experience working with cloud technology, ideally AWS.

Strong bias for action, and getting things done well.

Attention to detail.

Service Culture

Desired Skills:

Oracle

MSSQL

AWS

