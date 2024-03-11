Senior Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is seeking talented Database Administrators to join their advanced modern technology-based team. Cloud experience is a must.
Key Requirements
- Must have 4+ years’ experience as a DBA on Oracle or MS SQL Server.
- Must have at least 1 year of experience working with cloud technology, ideally AWS.
- Strong bias for action, and getting things done well.
- Attention to detail.
- Service Culture
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- MSSQL
- AWS