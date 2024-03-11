Senior Project Manager (Property Development industry) – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 11, 2024

Are you a dynamic individual with a passion for property development and a talent for project management? I’m looking for a Senior Project Manager to oversee key elements of this intriguing property developers projects from inception through to completion. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and excel at coordinating, administering, and managing various aspects of property development, then this role is for you!

About the Role: As a Senior Project Manager, you’ll be responsible for coordinating, managing, and administering elements of specific projects within the portfolio. Your duties will include:

Site Administration:

  • Serving as the primary representative for our company on-site.
  • Coordinating site teams and managing decisions, programs, costs, and quality control.
  • Administering and distributing meeting minutes and reports.
  • Managing key professional meetings and contracts.

Building Snag and Post-Construction Coordination:

  • Overseeing construction performance and milestone management.
  • Managing project efficiency and methodology.
  • Contributing to risk analysis and managing deadlines.
  • Reporting on construction programs and managing handovers.

Cost and Budget Management:

  • Preparing and managing development financial planning and build budgets.
  • Analyzing design costs and specifications.
  • Reporting on project budgets and managing variations.
  • Contributing to cash flow forecasting and management.

Quality Control and Snagging:

  • Ensuring building design quality management.
  • Conducting site visits and managing product quality.
  • Coordinating snagging processes and rectifications.

Project Administration:

  • Administering project insurance, permits, and handovers.
  • Gathering handover documentation and maintaining compliance.

Reporting Requirements:

  • Providing monthly project reports on programs, budgets, and contracts.
  • Compiling snag reports and contributing to shareholder reports.
  • Participating in project meetings and external engagements.

Other Responsibilities:

  • Managing digitization and filing processes.
  • Handling ad-hoc tasks as required by the company.
  • Preparing presentations as needed.

Key Requirements:

  • Educational background in architecture, building technology, property studies, or construction management.
  • Extensive experience in the property development industry.
  • Strong organizational and time-management skills.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
  • Proficiency in project management software and Microsoft Office Suite.
  • Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Architecture
  • Construction
  • Project Administration
  • Project Costing
  • Project Management
  • Project Planning
  • Quality Management Systems

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid Contribution

