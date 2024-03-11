Senior Project Manager (Property Development industry)

Are you a dynamic individual with a passion for property development and a talent for project management? I’m looking for a Senior Project Manager to oversee key elements of this intriguing property developers projects from inception through to completion. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and excel at coordinating, administering, and managing various aspects of property development, then this role is for you!
About the Role: As a Senior Project Manager, you’ll be responsible for coordinating, managing, and administering elements of specific projects within the portfolio. Your duties will include:
Site Administration:
- Serving as the primary representative for our company on-site.
- Coordinating site teams and managing decisions, programs, costs, and quality control.
- Administering and distributing meeting minutes and reports.
- Managing key professional meetings and contracts.
Building Snag and Post-Construction Coordination:
- Overseeing construction performance and milestone management.
- Managing project efficiency and methodology.
- Contributing to risk analysis and managing deadlines.
- Reporting on construction programs and managing handovers.
Cost and Budget Management:
- Preparing and managing development financial planning and build budgets.
- Analyzing design costs and specifications.
- Reporting on project budgets and managing variations.
- Contributing to cash flow forecasting and management.
Quality Control and Snagging:
- Ensuring building design quality management.
- Conducting site visits and managing product quality.
- Coordinating snagging processes and rectifications.
Project Administration:
- Administering project insurance, permits, and handovers.
- Gathering handover documentation and maintaining compliance.
Reporting Requirements:
- Providing monthly project reports on programs, budgets, and contracts.
- Compiling snag reports and contributing to shareholder reports.
- Participating in project meetings and external engagements.
Other Responsibilities:
- Managing digitization and filing processes.
- Handling ad-hoc tasks as required by the company.
- Preparing presentations as needed.
Key Requirements:
- Educational background in architecture, building technology, property studies, or construction management.
- Extensive experience in the property development industry.
- Strong organizational and time-management skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
- Proficiency in project management software and Microsoft Office Suite.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Desired Skills:
- Architecture
- Construction
- Project Administration
- Project Costing
- Project Management
- Project Planning
- Quality Management Systems
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution