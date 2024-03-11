Senior Project Manager (Property Development industry)

Are you a dynamic individual with a passion for property development and a talent for project management? I’m looking for a Senior Project Manager to oversee key elements of this intriguing property developers projects from inception through to completion. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and excel at coordinating, administering, and managing various aspects of property development, then this role is for you!

Please forward your CV to [Email Address Removed]. But please do note, whilst I appreciate every person who will take the time to apply, due to the high volume of applications I do receive, I regret that I may not be able to respond to each applicant individually, and will only approach those suitable for this role. I encourage you to continue pursuing opportunities that align more closely with your skills and experience, and wish you the best in your job search endeavors.

About the Role: As a Senior Project Manager, you’ll be responsible for coordinating, managing, and administering elements of specific projects within the portfolio. Your duties will include:

Site Administration:

Serving as the primary representative for our company on-site.

Coordinating site teams and managing decisions, programs, costs, and quality control.

Administering and distributing meeting minutes and reports.

Managing key professional meetings and contracts.

Building Snag and Post-Construction Coordination:

Overseeing construction performance and milestone management.

Managing project efficiency and methodology.

Contributing to risk analysis and managing deadlines.

Reporting on construction programs and managing handovers.

Cost and Budget Management:

Preparing and managing development financial planning and build budgets.

Analyzing design costs and specifications.

Reporting on project budgets and managing variations.

Contributing to cash flow forecasting and management.

Quality Control and Snagging:

Ensuring building design quality management.

Conducting site visits and managing product quality.

Coordinating snagging processes and rectifications.

Project Administration:

Administering project insurance, permits, and handovers.

Gathering handover documentation and maintaining compliance.

Reporting Requirements:

Providing monthly project reports on programs, budgets, and contracts.

Compiling snag reports and contributing to shareholder reports.

Participating in project meetings and external engagements.

Other Responsibilities:

Managing digitization and filing processes.

Handling ad-hoc tasks as required by the company.

Preparing presentations as needed.

Key Requirements:

Educational background in architecture, building technology, property studies, or construction management.

Extensive experience in the property development industry.

Strong organizational and time-management skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.

Proficiency in project management software and Microsoft Office Suite.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Desired Skills:

Architecture

Construction

Project Administration

Project Costing

Project Management

Project Planning

Quality Management Systems

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Learn more/Apply for this position