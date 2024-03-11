Senior Specialist: Process Analyst/Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a Senior Specialist: Process Analyst/Business Analyst. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a contract role (8-months contract) based in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Matric is essential.

Engineering/Science/IT/Commercial/Business degree or NQF 7 equivalent

Additional professional relevant certification will be an advantage.

A minimum of 5 years relevant experience essential, with exposure to the following: Risk and compliance Business process related work Ability to build relationships and influence at all levels of the business Exceptional organisational and communication skills



To identify all processes, products, assets and third parties within a business area (global records or local records) where there is processing of personal information so that risk assessments can be performed and appropriate control measures implemented so that the organization can become compliant to applicable privacy legislations.

To document processing activities according to their process/product hierarchies (process or product catalogues) in order to ensure that the correct data flow maps/diagrams can be created and kept up to date within the Record of Processing Activities (RoPA).

To conduct assessments of existing organisational processes, products, services, Apps and systems.

To conduct re-assessments of high and medium risk assessments of processing activities in order to re-evaluate the risk levels and adequacy /effectiveness of controls.

To conduct privacy impact assessments (Privacy by Design Assurance) of new processes, products and systems to be launched by the business or changes to existing processes, products or assets to ensure that all critical and high new business risks have been identified and mitigated before any product, service, promotion or campaign is launched with the organization.

Identify primary record according to PRM reference model and then link process or sub-process to primary record accordingly.

Product catalogue – ensure that there is an appropriate product catalogue with standard references and ensure that it is kept up to date per each business area.

Identify and conduct re-assessments of processes, products assets every three years or when something significant changes. Up-to-date processing activity records information is maintained in the Personal Data Processing Register (PDPR).

Ensure that all Organisational Privacy Impact Assessments (OPIA) and Privacy by Design (PDA) assessments performed meets the quality criteria in their respective areas.

Ensure that every business area where there is personal information processing keeps up to date data flow diagrams/maps that shows standard reference numbers (PRM reference model) for personal information flowing from or to other business areas.

Ensure that all assets associated with a processing activity have been assessed and risk rated accordingly.

Maintenance of a comprehensive and updated PDPR in areas of responsibility. The records in the PDPR must meet the quality requirements set.

Functional data flow diagrams/maps that take into consideration process/product hierarchy and relationships

A comprehensive re-assessment plan for high medium risk processing activities. The plan must be implemented successfully in each respective year.

Ability to map business processes according to their hierarchical levels. Knowledge of telecoms processes and functions will be an advantage.

Provide the business with a simple way to understand workflows by creating data-driven visual representations of business processes. Ability to analyse/document processes for privacy compliance or audit purposes.

Experience in conducting privacy impact assessments using clearly defined methodologies or tools.

Ability and knowledge to ensure that the organization executes its business processes in compliance with privacy laws and regulations, applicable professional standards and accepted business practices.

Ability to work independently with high standard of accountability, problem solving ability and owning responsibility around decisions, timelines and quality.

Excellent stakeholder management skills across all levels of the organisation. Experience within the technology Telecoms industry extensive exposure to working in a team environment.

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

Learn more/Apply for this position