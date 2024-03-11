Service Desk Agent

Are you passionate about delivering exceptional customer service and providing technical support? We’re seeking a highly motivated and customer-oriented Service Desk Agent to join our dynamic [Email Address Removed] a Service Desk Agent, you’ll play a crucial role in ensuring the satisfaction of our clients and internal users by providing timely and effective technical support and assistance.

What you’ll do:

Provide first-line technical support and troubleshooting for hardware, software, and network-related issues via phone, email, or chat.

Log all support requests and incidents into the ticketing system, ensuring accurate and detailed documentation.

Diagnose and resolve technical problems in a timely manner, escalating complex issues to the appropriate level of support.

Collaborate with other IT teams to resolve escalated issues and ensure timely resolution.

Assist in the setup, configuration, and deployment of end-user devices and software applications.

Educate users on basic technical procedures and self-help resources to empower them to resolve common issues independently.

Perform routine maintenance tasks, such as software updates, antivirus scans, and system backups.

Contribute to the development and maintenance of knowledge base articles and support documentation.

Provide regular updates to users regarding the status of their support requests and incidents.

Participate in ongoing training and professional development to stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and best practices.

Qualifications Required:

Matric

CompTIA A+

CompTIA N+

ITIL V3 Foundation

MCP/MCSE a plus

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Initial contract position

Location: Johannesburg

Why work for us?

At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

