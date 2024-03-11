Service Desk Agent

Mar 11, 2024

Are you passionate about delivering exceptional customer service and providing technical support? We're seeking a highly motivated and customer-oriented Service Desk Agent to join our dynamic team. As a Service Desk Agent, you'll play a crucial role in ensuring the satisfaction of our clients and internal users by providing timely and effective technical support and assistance.

What you’ll do:

  • Provide first-line technical support and troubleshooting for hardware, software, and network-related issues via phone, email, or chat.

  • Log all support requests and incidents into the ticketing system, ensuring accurate and detailed documentation.

  • Diagnose and resolve technical problems in a timely manner, escalating complex issues to the appropriate level of support.

  • Collaborate with other IT teams to resolve escalated issues and ensure timely resolution.

  • Assist in the setup, configuration, and deployment of end-user devices and software applications.

  • Educate users on basic technical procedures and self-help resources to empower them to resolve common issues independently.

  • Perform routine maintenance tasks, such as software updates, antivirus scans, and system backups.

  • Contribute to the development and maintenance of knowledge base articles and support documentation.

  • Provide regular updates to users regarding the status of their support requests and incidents.

  • Participate in ongoing training and professional development to stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and best practices.

Qualifications Required:

  • Matric

  • CompTIA A+

  • CompTIA N+

  • ITIL V3 Foundation

  • MCP/MCSE a plus

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Initial contract position

  • Location: Johannesburg

Why work for us?

  • At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

  • Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

  • By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

  • We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

