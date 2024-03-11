Are you passionate about delivering exceptional customer service and providing technical support? We’re seeking a highly motivated and customer-oriented Service Desk Agent to join our dynamic [Email Address Removed] a Service Desk Agent, you’ll play a crucial role in ensuring the satisfaction of our clients and internal users by providing timely and effective technical support and assistance.
What you’ll do:
- Provide first-line technical support and troubleshooting for hardware, software, and network-related issues via phone, email, or chat.
- Log all support requests and incidents into the ticketing system, ensuring accurate and detailed documentation.
- Diagnose and resolve technical problems in a timely manner, escalating complex issues to the appropriate level of support.
- Collaborate with other IT teams to resolve escalated issues and ensure timely resolution.
- Assist in the setup, configuration, and deployment of end-user devices and software applications.
- Educate users on basic technical procedures and self-help resources to empower them to resolve common issues independently.
- Perform routine maintenance tasks, such as software updates, antivirus scans, and system backups.
- Contribute to the development and maintenance of knowledge base articles and support documentation.
- Provide regular updates to users regarding the status of their support requests and incidents.
- Participate in ongoing training and professional development to stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and best practices.
Qualifications Required:
- Matric
- CompTIA A+
- CompTIA N+
- ITIL V3 Foundation
- MCP/MCSE a plus
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Initial contract position
- Location: Johannesburg
Why work for us?
- At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
- Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
- By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?
- We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery