Software Developer React

We are looking for a talented Software Engineer who will work collaboratively with the Finance team to support development of the new settlement and billing systems.

How you’ll be making a difference:

Work alongside the team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.

Building features for our 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal

operation teams.

Working on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and

navigating unplanned work.

Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining internal

and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.

Help the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, Agile

Methodologies, finding the right tool/technology for the job.

We’re looking for someone who has:

? at least 4 years experience in backend technologies

? Experience programming in Typescript/Node.js or a strong willingness to learn

? Experience with database technologies such as PostgreSQL/MySQL

? Experience with cloud technologies, especially AWS

? Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable

codebases.

codebases. ? The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

? Strong written and verbal communication skills

? A valid work authorisation to work in South Africa

Tech stack:

? Frontend: React, TypeScript.

? Backend: Python, TypeScript, PHP.

? Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.

? Infra: AWS Lambda, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway

? Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.

? Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.

Desired Skills:

Typescript

React

Python

Node

AWS

