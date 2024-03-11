Software Engineer – Cloud Enabling (Streaming) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mar 11, 2024

Join the forefront of automotive innovation. Our clients are currently seeking a skilled Advanced Software Engineer – Cloud Enabling (Streaming). Work in a dynamic environment with a fantastic Hybrid model based in Midrand/ Menlyn.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT or Computer Sciences tertiary degree
  • Relevant IT certification
  • 3 years+ experience
  • Azure infrastructure & tools
  • VNET configuration
  • KAFKA Streaming
  • Terraform infrastructure.
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • In-depth technical knowledge
  • Excellent and articulate communicator
  • Ability to influence and collaborate with various stakeholders.
  • Self-starter

Desired Skills:

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

