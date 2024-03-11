Software Engineer – Cloud Enabling (Streaming)

Join the forefront of automotive innovation. Our clients are currently seeking a skilled Advanced Software Engineer – Cloud Enabling (Streaming). Work in a dynamic environment with a fantastic Hybrid model based in Midrand/ Menlyn.

Requirements:

Relevant IT or Computer Sciences tertiary degree

Relevant IT certification

3 years+ experience

Azure infrastructure & tools

VNET configuration

KAFKA Streaming

Terraform infrastructure.

C#

Java

SQL

In-depth technical knowledge

Excellent and articulate communicator

Ability to influence and collaborate with various stakeholders.

Self-starter

Desired Skills:

C#

Kafka

Azure

VNET

JAVA

SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

