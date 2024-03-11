Join the forefront of automotive innovation. Our clients are currently seeking a skilled Advanced Software Engineer – Cloud Enabling (Streaming). Work in a dynamic environment with a fantastic Hybrid model based in Midrand/ Menlyn.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT or Computer Sciences tertiary degree
- Relevant IT certification
- 3 years+ experience
- Azure infrastructure & tools
- VNET configuration
- KAFKA Streaming
- Terraform infrastructure.
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- In-depth technical knowledge
- Excellent and articulate communicator
- Ability to influence and collaborate with various stakeholders.
- Self-starter
Interested? Apply now!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Kafka
- Azure
- VNET
- JAVA
- SQL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid