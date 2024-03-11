Software Engineer Full stack

Mar 11, 2024

Who’s who in the tech space
The position reports to the Engineering Manager

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

  • Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience
  • Architect and design solutions with fellow team members
  • Researching how solutions are being implemented locally and internationally
  • Applying creative problem solving to develop solutions
  • Adopt automated and manual test strategies to ensure product quality
  • Learn and grow from working with great colleagues and taking on challenges
  • Help our team grow from your expertise, experience, and perspectives

The skills we need:

  • Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
  • Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
  • Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
  • Solid quantitative skills
  • Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people
  • Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
  • Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing
  • Understanding of microservice architectures
  • Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform services and infrastructure
  • Understanding of data security principles
  • Great organizational and time management skills

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience
  • For a senior role: 5 to 10 years of relevant work experience
  • For an intermediate role: 3 to 5 years of relevant work experience
  • Strong proficiency in Python and experience with Kubernetes and ReactJS
  • Strong proficiency in at least one other object-oriented programming (OOP) language is acceptable as an alternative
  • Extensive experience with web and frontend development, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and frameworks/libraries such as React, Angular, or Backbone
  • Practical experience with RESTful services and database management using MySQL, PostgreSQL, or similar SQL platforms in environments with high data volume
  • Comprehensive understanding of software engineering practices, including Agile software development, source code control systems (e.g., Git), and the use of software IDEs and development/testing tools
  • Knowledge of software deployment tools and processes, with a focus on best practices
  • Experience in designing and building Restful API web services, with a solid grasp of microservices architecture
  • Familiarity with continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) methodologies and version control systems
  • Strong problem-solving abilities, teamwork skills, and effective communication capabilities
  • Additional experience in E-commerce is considered a plus

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • ReactJS
  • CSS
  • Mysql
  • Python

Learn more/Apply for this position