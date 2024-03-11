Software Engineer Full stack – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Who’s who in the tech space
The position reports to the Engineering Manager
Your mission, should you choose to accept it:
- Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience
- Architect and design solutions with fellow team members
- Researching how solutions are being implemented locally and internationally
- Applying creative problem solving to develop solutions
- Adopt automated and manual test strategies to ensure product quality
- Learn and grow from working with great colleagues and taking on challenges
- Help our team grow from your expertise, experience, and perspectives
The skills we need:
- Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
- Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
- Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
- Solid quantitative skills
- Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people
- Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
- Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing
- Understanding of microservice architectures
- Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform services and infrastructure
- Understanding of data security principles
- Great organizational and time management skills
Qualifications & Experience:
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience
- For a senior role: 5 to 10 years of relevant work experience
- For an intermediate role: 3 to 5 years of relevant work experience
- Strong proficiency in Python and experience with Kubernetes and ReactJS
- Strong proficiency in at least one other object-oriented programming (OOP) language is acceptable as an alternative
- Extensive experience with web and frontend development, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and frameworks/libraries such as React, Angular, or Backbone
- Practical experience with RESTful services and database management using MySQL, PostgreSQL, or similar SQL platforms in environments with high data volume
- Comprehensive understanding of software engineering practices, including Agile software development, source code control systems (e.g., Git), and the use of software IDEs and development/testing tools
- Knowledge of software deployment tools and processes, with a focus on best practices
- Experience in designing and building Restful API web services, with a solid grasp of microservices architecture
- Familiarity with continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) methodologies and version control systems
- Strong problem-solving abilities, teamwork skills, and effective communication capabilities
- Additional experience in E-commerce is considered a plus
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- ReactJS
- CSS
- Mysql
- Python