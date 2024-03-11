SQL Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client, a market leader in the IT Industry, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ an SQL Developer
Requirements:
- Com/Bus Sci (IS); or BSc. (Comp); or B.Tech IT (Software Development).
- Understanding of SQL and RDBMS technology (MySQL, MS SQL Server, DB2).
- Knowledge of relevant programming languages.
- Knowledge of software testing.
- Knowledge of TSQL optimization.
- 3-5 years’ development experience (essential).
- Skills in Microsoft SQL Server database (TSQL).
Job Duties:
- Collaborate with the Scrum Master/Project Manager to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis, and prioritise requests.
- Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.
- Partner with Business and/or System Analysts to translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.
- Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable.
- Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.
- Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.
- Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.
- Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.
- Maintain existing programmes according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.
- Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
- Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
- Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
- Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
- Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
- Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SQL Server
- TQSL
- Scrum Manager
- Optimization
- Software Developer