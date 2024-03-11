Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a highly skilled Systems Analyst to join our team and take responsibility for the last line of support and maintenance of various systems in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) environment. The incumbent will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth functioning of systems including OnBase by Hyland, OpenText, Kofax, Smartsheet, and Microsoft SharePoint. If you have a strong background in ECM systems and are adept at handling integrations, maintenance, and support, we encourage you to apply.

What you’ll do:

Improve systems by studying current practices and implementing said practices.

Monitor and Maintain OnBase, OpenText, Kofax, and Microsoft SharePoint.

Translate Business Requirements into System Design Requirements Documentation.

Develop OnBase WorkView, Workflow, e-Forms, and Unity Form Solutions.

Develop Smartsheet Solutions.

Maintain system protocols by writing and updating procedures.

Maintain and Comply with Risk and Compliance Security Standards.

Prepare technical reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarising information and trends.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related goals as needed.

Monitor, Maintain, and assist with Application Integrations.

Attend to audit queries as and when required.

Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within a reasonable job scope.

Your Expertise:

Five (5) + years of Enterprise Content Management platforms.

Strong Technical experience.

Understanding of ITIL Framework.

TSQL Queries.

OnBase Workflow, WorkView, and Unity Forms experience will be advantageous.

Knowledge of ERP Systems.

Process Improvement Experience.

HTML/CSS and JavaScript.

Microsoft Visio and Microsoft Office.

Qualifications Required:

Matric Certificate with Maths (Maths Literacy is not sufficient).

Information Technology Diploma or equivalent.

OnBase certifications will be advantageous.

Personal Attributes:

Be sensitive to deadlines.

Be able to interact in a team environment.

Adapt quickly to change.

Deep attention to detail and possesses excellent analytical, problem solving and customer service skills.

Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation.

Ability to work under pressure and deliver within agreed Service Level Agreements.

Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities).

Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills).

Uses own initiative and can work independently.

Good presentation skills.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Springs

Work Environment: Initially, it would be on-site for training purposes. The hybrid model is still being piloted, and therefore not a guarantee in the long term. They currently work 3 days in the office, 2 days remote.

Why work for us?

At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

