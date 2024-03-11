Systems Analyst Team Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg

Mar 11, 2024

Are you ready to lead a team of talented systems analysts in delivering innovative solutions and driving digital transformation? We’re seeking a passionate and experienced Systems Analyst Team Lead to join our dynamic [Email Address Removed] a Systems Analyst Team Lead, you’ll play a key role in leading the analysis and design of complex systems and applications to meet our clients’ business objectives.

What you’ll do:

  • Guide team efforts toward successful project delivery.

  • Provide technical leadership to the team through coaching and mentorship.

  • Line management and personal development of a team.

  • Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits (Agile–Scrum methodology).

  • Identify and encourage areas for growth and improvement within the team.

  • Provide technical expertise and recommendations in assessing new ICT projects and initiatives to support and enhance our existing business solutions.

  • Assist with software design and documentation (Functional and architecture).

  • Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts, Systems Analysts, and Test Analysts to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain business applications.

  • Assist with Change and Release management.

  • Work with the team in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies.

  • Develop, refine, and tune integrations between applications.

  • Analyse and resolve technical and application problems.

  • Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation.

  • Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on time and on budget.

  • Research and evaluate a variety of software products.

  • Assist in troubleshooting software application issues.

  • Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within a reasonable job scope.

Your Expertise:

  • Five (5) + years experience as an ERP system Support Analyst.

  • Five (5)+ years experience implementing ERP and other software solutions.

  • Experience with managing teams to develop and implement software applications.

  • Experience with leading a team.

  • Proven ability to assist with the implementation of the ICT strategy.

  • ERP System Experience: JD Edwards, SAP, or Navision.

  • Process Improvement Experience.

Qualifications Required:

  • Matric Certificate with Math (Math Literacy is not sufficient).

  • Relevant Degree in Industrial Engineering or Computer Science.

  • Working experience with JD Edwards ERP solution or other Major ERP solutions.

  • Certifications: Financial accounting, Management accounting, or Supply Chain management.

Personal Attributes:

  • Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation.

  • Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities).

  • Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills).

  • Uses own initiative and can work independently.

  • Good presentation skills.

  • Internally motivated, and able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment.

  • Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders.

  • Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes.

  • Comprehensive understanding of object-oriented and service-oriented application
    development techniques and theories.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent Position

  • Location: Springs

  • Work Environment: Initially, it would be on-site for training purposes. The hybrid model is still being piloted, and therefore not a guarantee in the long term. They currently work 3 days in the office, 2 days remote.

Why work for us?

  • At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

  • Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

  • By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

  • We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

