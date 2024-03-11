Systems Analyst Team Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you ready to lead a team of talented systems analysts in delivering innovative solutions and driving digital transformation? We’re seeking a passionate and experienced Systems Analyst Team Lead to join our dynamic [Email Address Removed] a Systems Analyst Team Lead, you’ll play a key role in leading the analysis and design of complex systems and applications to meet our clients’ business objectives.

What you’ll do:

Guide team efforts toward successful project delivery.

Provide technical leadership to the team through coaching and mentorship.

Line management and personal development of a team.

Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits (Agile–Scrum methodology).

Identify and encourage areas for growth and improvement within the team.

Provide technical expertise and recommendations in assessing new ICT projects and initiatives to support and enhance our existing business solutions.

Assist with software design and documentation (Functional and architecture).

Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts, Systems Analysts, and Test Analysts to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain business applications.

Assist with Change and Release management.

Work with the team in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies.

Develop, refine, and tune integrations between applications.

Analyse and resolve technical and application problems.

Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation.

Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on time and on budget.

Research and evaluate a variety of software products.

Assist in troubleshooting software application issues.

Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within a reasonable job scope.

Your Expertise:

Five (5) + years experience as an ERP system Support Analyst.

Five (5)+ years experience implementing ERP and other software solutions.

Experience with managing teams to develop and implement software applications.

Experience with leading a team.

Proven ability to assist with the implementation of the ICT strategy.

ERP System Experience: JD Edwards, SAP, or Navision.

Process Improvement Experience.

Qualifications Required:

Matric Certificate with Math (Math Literacy is not sufficient).

Relevant Degree in Industrial Engineering or Computer Science.

Working experience with JD Edwards ERP solution or other Major ERP solutions.

Certifications: Financial accounting, Management accounting, or Supply Chain management.

Personal Attributes:

Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation.

Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities).

Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills).

Uses own initiative and can work independently.

Good presentation skills.

Internally motivated, and able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment.

Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders.

Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes.

Comprehensive understanding of object-oriented and service-oriented application

development techniques and theories.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Springs

Work Environment: Initially, it would be on-site for training purposes. The hybrid model is still being piloted, and therefore not a guarantee in the long term. They currently work 3 days in the office, 2 days remote.

Why work for us?

At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

