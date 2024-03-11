Technical Project Manager

Join an Innovative Renewable Energy Solutions Company as a Technical Project Manager!

Is this you?

Are you a self-motivated problem-solver with a disciplined work ethic and a passion for renewable energy? Do you thrive in a hands-on, practical environment and enjoy frequent travelling? If so, we’re looking for you to join our dynamic team as a Technical Project Manager!

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As a Technical Project Manager, you’ll be responsible for executing projects related to the installation and commissioning of specialised weather stations, working with solar and meteorological instruments, data logging equipment, and communication systems. You’ll oversee project management, liaise with clients, provide remote technical support, and design custom weather stations. You’ll also monitor, process, and report on data received from stations, ensuring the successful implementation of renewable energy solutions.

Where you’ll be doing it

Our client is a leading provider of innovative renewable energy solutions in South Africa, with a strong focus on utility-scale solar projects. With a commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, our client offers a dynamic and collaborative work environment where employees are empowered to make a difference.

What you’ll need

To excel in this role, you’ll need a BTech Degree in Electronic, Electrical, or Mechatronic Engineering, along with at least 4 years of working experience. Candidates with a National Diploma and in-depth experience will also be considered. You should have a valid driver’s license, good English proficiency, and proficiency in MS Office. Experience with data loggers, measurement instruments, and renewable energy is beneficial.

What you’ll get

In addition to a competitive salary, you’ll have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology and contribute to the growth of renewable energy in South Africa. Our client offers on-the-job training, frequent travel opportunities, and the potential for career advancement as you gain experience and expertise in the field.

How to apply

