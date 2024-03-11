Technology Integrator – Cloud Enabling (Streaming

Fuel your passion for IT in the automotive industry with our clients who are a dynamic and forward-thinking automotive company. They are looking for a Technology Integrator – Cloud Enabling (Streaming) to join their team based in Midrand/ Menlyn. If you have a flair for IT and a love for automobiles, this is your chance to make a mark in the automotive landscape.

Requirements:

Relevant IT or Computer Sciences tertiary degree

Relevant IT certification

10 years+ experience

Azure infrastructure & tools

VNET configuration

KAFKA Streaming

Terraform infrastructure.

C#

Java

SQL

In-depth technical knowledge

Excellent and articulate communicator

Ability to influence and collaborate with various stakeholders.

Self-starter

Interested? Apply now!

Desired Skills:

Azure

Vnet

kafka

C#

SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position