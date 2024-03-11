Fuel your passion for IT in the automotive industry with our clients who are a dynamic and forward-thinking automotive company. They are looking for a Technology Integrator – Cloud Enabling (Streaming) to join their team based in Midrand/ Menlyn. If you have a flair for IT and a love for automobiles, this is your chance to make a mark in the automotive landscape.
Requirements:
- Relevant IT or Computer Sciences tertiary degree
- Relevant IT certification
- 10 years+ experience
- Azure infrastructure & tools
- VNET configuration
- KAFKA Streaming
- Terraform infrastructure.
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- In-depth technical knowledge
- Excellent and articulate communicator
- Ability to influence and collaborate with various stakeholders.
- Self-starter

Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid