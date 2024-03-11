Technology Integrator – Cloud Enabling (Streaming

Mar 11, 2024

Fuel your passion for IT in the automotive industry with our clients who are a dynamic and forward-thinking automotive company. They are looking for a Technology Integrator – Cloud Enabling (Streaming) to join their team based in Midrand/ Menlyn. If you have a flair for IT and a love for automobiles, this is your chance to make a mark in the automotive landscape.

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT or Computer Sciences tertiary degree
  • Relevant IT certification
  • 10 years+ experience
  • Azure infrastructure & tools
  • VNET configuration
  • KAFKA Streaming
  • Terraform infrastructure.
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • In-depth technical knowledge
  • Excellent and articulate communicator
  • Ability to influence and collaborate with various stakeholders.
  • Self-starter

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Vnet
  • kafka
  • C#
  • SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

