.za Awards will celebrate excellence in the namespace

The .ZA Domain Name Authority (.zadna) will launch the .za Awards to recognise outstanding achievements in the South African domain namespace.

“The prestigious .za Awards will pay tribute to individuals and organisations who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the Internet in South Africa”, says Molehe Wesi, CEO of .zadna. “In 2024, we are unveiling the .za Awards categories, and in 2025, we will hold the first .za award ceremony to celebrate excellence in various categories, including Best .za Website, Best .za Personality, Top .za Registrar and Top Emerging .za Registrar”, adds Wesi.

The .za awards will also acknowledge a thought leader and trailblazer in the Internet ecosystem in South Africa, as well as the .zadna members, for their immense role in contributing to the growth of the .za namespace. The 2025 awards’ nomination and voting process will be announced in June 2024.

“The launch forms part of the .za stakeholder engagement; furthermore, as part of the launch ceremony, .zadna will present the 2024 .za Top Personality award. This award will recognise and reward a highly respected and outstanding ICT professional who has made a significant technical or academic contribution to the .za namespace over several years,” concludes Wesi.

The .za Awards launch will be held on 12 March 2024 at Erinvale Hotel and Spa.

More information about the .za Awards categories for 2025 can be found here: https://zadna.glueup.com/event/za-awards-2024-101614/categories-2025.html