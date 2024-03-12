0047 SAP Authorizations Specialist (Advancced) – Gauteng Pretoria

Large, international Automotive client actively looking for highly competent SAP Authorizations Specialist (Advanced)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
– SAP – at least 3 years SAP ABAP authorisations experience is essential
– SAP GRC basic experience
– HANA Authorization
– SAP courses on authorisations is essential
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Authorisations and Security
· ALE, ARFC, IDocs
· Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.
· Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.
· Operations experience (ticket handling, problem, incident management)
· Jira and Confluence experience
· Build management experience
· Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
· Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
· Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.
· Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.
· Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.
· Willing and able to travel, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
SAP Authorizations specific 3- 5 Years experience
– SAP Analyst experience
– Active Directory configuration experience
– Experience using ITSM Tools
– Experience using JIRA / Confluence
– Experience working within an Agile Working Methodology
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
– Build Roles changes / New Roles, Single and Composite
– Conduct unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration Security tests
– Golive preparation and post Golive support
– Incident Management prompt resolution of security and authorization related issues
– Applications Operations support for Authorizations and other operational support as required
– Collaboration with Dev Team to understand access requirements, new transactions, role creations etc.
– Implement and adhere to SAP security requirements and guidelines within the Framework to ensure compliance
– Implement and maintain internal controls that mitigate business risk whilst complying to policy and procedure
– Required to be flexible in terms of taking up different tasks within a project or work
