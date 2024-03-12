0047 SAP Authorizations Specialist (Advancced) – Gauteng Pretoria

Large, international Automotive client actively looking for highly competent SAP Authorizations Specialist (Advanced)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

– SAP – at least 3 years SAP ABAP authorisations experience is essential

– SAP GRC basic experience

– HANA Authorization

– SAP courses on authorisations is essential

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Authorisations and Security

· ALE, ARFC, IDocs

· Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.

· Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.

· Operations experience (ticket handling, problem, incident management)

· Jira and Confluence experience

· Build management experience

· Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

· Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

· Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.

· Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

· Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.

· Willing and able to travel, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

SAP Authorizations specific 3- 5 Years experience

– SAP Analyst experience

– Active Directory configuration experience

– Experience using ITSM Tools

– Experience using JIRA / Confluence

– Experience working within an Agile Working Methodology

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

– Build Roles changes / New Roles, Single and Composite

– Conduct unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration Security tests

– Golive preparation and post Golive support

– Incident Management prompt resolution of security and authorization related issues

– Applications Operations support for Authorizations and other operational support as required

– Collaboration with Dev Team to understand access requirements, new transactions, role creations etc.

– Implement and adhere to SAP security requirements and guidelines within the Framework to ensure compliance

– Implement and maintain internal controls that mitigate business risk whilst complying to policy and procedure

– Required to be flexible in terms of taking up different tasks within a project or work

Desired Skills:

SAP ABAP

SAP GRC

HANA

Learn more/Apply for this position