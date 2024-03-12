2528 – Full Stack Developer (Advanced) – Gauteng Pretoria

Large, international Automotive client actively looking for highly competent Full Stack Developer (Advanced)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Back End: Java with Spring Framework Experience, REST and SOAP services

Front End: Angular framework, HTML, CSS, JavaScript or similar

CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines

Testing: Unit Test Frameworks e.g., Selenium, Jasmine, and Junit

Infrastructure: Knowledge of Cloud technologies like AWS or Azure

Databases: SQL Language

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Familiar with Containerisation technologies like Docker & orchestrators like Kubernetes

Good understanding frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Relevant IT Degree

· 3 Years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· Develop and maintain a critical internal web application (Frontend and integration) used in the document management and storage processes.

· Cloud, API, Java, Microservice and other Serverless development, deployment, support, and maintenance.

· Multi-tasking between different tasks, such as support tasks, development, investigations, etc.

· Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.

· Performing production and integration deployments.

· Investigating and performing performance tuning on code and configurations.

· Develop systems solutions in line with IT Security standards and other compliance topics, quality standards and delivery requirements.

· Develop code that is readable, extendable, re-usable, scalable, and optimized for performance.

· Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.

· Ensure compliance & adherence to standards for audit adherence and quality assurance.

· Actively participate and contribute to sprint planning, backlog refinement, story size estimation, sprint reviews and retrospectives.

· Update user stories in Jira and documentation in Confluence.

· Perform Code & Peer Reviews.

· Perform demos of user stories in Agile ceremonies.

· Infrastructure / server monitoring and troubleshooting.

· Analyse and fix Production Known Errors, troubleshooting issues, analysing logs, debugging.

· System testing/parallel runs.

· Prepare Production deployment artefacts.

· Prepare Production deployment plan documents.

