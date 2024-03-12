2528 – Full Stack Developer (Advanced) – Gauteng Pretoria

Large, international Automotive client actively looking for highly competent Full Stack Developer (Advanced)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Back End: Java with Spring Framework Experience, REST and SOAP services
Front End: Angular framework, HTML, CSS, JavaScript or similar
CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines
Testing: Unit Test Frameworks e.g., Selenium, Jasmine, and Junit
Infrastructure: Knowledge of Cloud technologies like AWS or Azure
Databases: SQL Language
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Familiar with Containerisation technologies like Docker & orchestrators like Kubernetes
Good understanding frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· Relevant IT Degree
· 3 Years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
· Develop and maintain a critical internal web application (Frontend and integration) used in the document management and storage processes.
· Cloud, API, Java, Microservice and other Serverless development, deployment, support, and maintenance.
· Multi-tasking between different tasks, such as support tasks, development, investigations, etc.
· Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.
· Performing production and integration deployments.
· Investigating and performing performance tuning on code and configurations.
· Develop systems solutions in line with IT Security standards and other compliance topics, quality standards and delivery requirements.
· Develop code that is readable, extendable, re-usable, scalable, and optimized for performance.
· Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.
· Ensure compliance & adherence to standards for audit adherence and quality assurance.
· Actively participate and contribute to sprint planning, backlog refinement, story size estimation, sprint reviews and retrospectives.
· Update user stories in Jira and documentation in Confluence.
· Perform Code & Peer Reviews.
· Perform demos of user stories in Agile ceremonies.
· Infrastructure / server monitoring and troubleshooting.
· Analyse and fix Production Known Errors, troubleshooting issues, analysing logs, debugging.
· System testing/parallel runs.
· Prepare Production deployment artefacts.
· Prepare Production deployment plan documents.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- SQL Language
- AWS/Azure
- JUnit
- Angular
- HTML
- CSS