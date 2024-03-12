Application Support Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

A prominent industrial IoT company in South Africa, is seeking an Application Support Engineer for their Somerset West Head Office to serve their LATAM customers. The role involves working LATAM hours (1pm to 10 pm) and being on standby when necessary. Responsibilities include software commissioning of their Smart Sensors for monitoring mining processes and ensuring continuous monitoring of installed sensors for optimal performance. The ideal candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Information Systems or related field, with 2-4 years of experience in IT roles.

DUTIES:

Support clients in solving application/software issues.

Provide server support and troubleshooting to client.

Update known issues for the Sensor KPI weekly report.

Monitoring of servers and sensors deployed in the field on an ongoing basis.

Create Support and Commissioning documentation when needed.

Create Root Cause Analysis documentation and report to internal stakeholders and clients.

Respond to client escalations and ensure resolution.

Ensure clients are satisfied with resolution of the issue.

Keep the client in the loop when addressing the issue assigned.

Ensure all servers and applications assigned are running without error.

Inform relevant S3 team(s) if issues are detected in software that hinders client’s operation due to code issues.

Support clients in identifying, implementing, and testing optimal process solutions.

Implement infrastructure for the software solutions for Sensor support, Mine from the Sky, and healthcare.

Installation, testing, and troubleshooting of software solutions.

Calibration and configuration of software installed on site.

Assist internal & client IT departments with infrastructure architecture planning and maintenance.

Ensure that the ticket lifecycle procedure is adhered to.

Act as single point of contact for technical escalation for the support team.

REQUIREMENTS:

National Senior Certificate (Matric).

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in Information Systems or related qualification would be beneficial.

At least 2-4 years’ experience working in an IT role.

Experience in either Deskside, Server or Application Support.

Advanced experience in Windows.

Working knowledge of SQL Databases and SQL Queries

Scripting knowledge in Python, Bash, or PowerShell.

Basic understanding of networking and switching.

Be comfortable reading/editing XML and Json configuration files.

Experience working in Linux would be beneficial.

Understanding OPC communication and setup thereof would also be beneficial.

Willing to work standby shifts as required.

ATTRIBUTES:

Articulate and fluent in English with speaking and understanding of Spanish and South American culture.

Technical aptitude and ability to learn software programs.

Applicants must possess a positive attitude and a willingness to collaborate with colleagues to achieve team goals.

Require strong problem-solving skills and the ability to think analytically to address complex issues.

Demonstrate a client-centric approach, consistently exceeding client expectations through the delivery of high-quality service.

Excellent communication skills and a demonstrated ability to effectively manage stakeholders.

Applicants must demonstrate strong time management skills and the ability to consistently meet deadlines.

