Business Analyst at Sentech – Gauteng Radiokop

Buiness Analyst

FIXED TERM CONTRACT (12 Months)

Salary: We offer a competitive remuneration

Sentech is looking for a Business Analyst to engage closely with business stakeholders, understand their needs, objectives and challenges, translating these into precise and comprehensive functional specifications aligned with business requirements

The incumbent will effectively communicate recommendations to senior management through comprehensive reports, detailed documentation and presentations, facilitating integration into business strategies. Possess a comprehensive understanding of products, services, organizational structures, processes, and related technology to offer suitable solutions.

Key Responsibilities

Collaborate closely with business stakeholders to meticulously elicit and document business requirements for new and existing web front end systems.

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand and document system integration needs with metering systems for accurate data capture and billing calculations

Design the functional specifications for the web frontend system, ensuring it meets the business needs for data extraction, calculation, transformation and loading / presentation.

Define and document the process for integrating with external (data collection / metering) systems.

Develop specifications for the development and enhancement of BI solutions,

encompassing reports, dashboards, and visualizations. Leverage BI tools to deliver insights that drive informed decision-making.

Develop and implement data integration solutions to optimize core business processes.

Define and construct cubes and dimensions, aligning them with business requirements.

Map out and document the entire data journey, from data acquisition to visualisation.

Identify and propose, specific then develop and verify solutions for any data quality or process issues

Ensure the accuracy, consistency, and relevance of data for reporting purposes.

Work closely with cross-functional teams, including business, IT and development teams to ensure requirements are accurately implemented.

Participate in project planning, providing timelines and resource estimates for business analysis deliverables.

Actively contribute to a communicative and collaborative atmosphere to facilitate successful project outcomes.

Develop and execute test cases to validate that requirement are met.

Collaborate closely with Quality Assurance teams to identify and resolve issues effectively.

Validate data and computing accuracy and functionality of the reporting systems.

Continuously seek improvements in BI processes and systems functionality.

Stay updated with the latest trends in BI, data analysis, and system integration technologies.

Provide training to end-users on BI tools and integration processes.

Deliver ongoing support, addressing user inquiries and optimizing system usage.

Establish and maintain comprehensive documentation for integration processes, data mappings, and BI solutions.

Ensure documentation is accessible and serves as a valuable resource for relevant stakeholders.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Industrial Engineering, or equivalent.

Experience:

A minimum of 3 years of experience as a Business Intelligence or Integration Analyst.

Substantial experience collaborating within cross-functional teams and effectively engaging diverse stakeholders.

Telecommunication experience is an advantage

Knowledge:

Solid understanding of data integration concepts and technologies.

Familiarity with systems integration and business processes is highly desirable.

Proven track record of at least 2 years’ experience in process and business analysis.

Profound understanding of relevant frameworks and methodologies, with an advantage of software development methodologies, modern programming languages, and applicable tooling.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

Demonstrated capability to manage multiple deliverables concurrently, consistently delivering high-quality results within agreed-upon deadlines.

Sentech is an equal opportunity employer, as such SENTECH will give preference to suitable candidates who add to the cultural and gender diversity of the company. Medical examinations will be undertaken before successful appointment depending on the nature of the position

All materials and communications will be held in absolute confidence.

CLOSING DATE: 20 March 2024

Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates. If you have not been contacted within one month after the closing date, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Sentech reserves the right not to appoint.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Business Process Mapping

Analyse Business Processes

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position