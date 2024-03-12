Business Intelligence Analyst

Company Overview:

[Company Name] is a dynamic and innovative sports betting company dedicated to providing unparalleled entertainment experiences to our customers. With cutting-edge technology and a passion for sports, we aim to revolutionize the industry through data-driven insights and personalized offerings.

Role expectations:

MUST have a passion for sports and a deep understanding of the sports betting landscape.

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, Statistics, or related field; Master’s degree preferred.

Proficiency in data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or similar platforms.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data sets and draw meaningful insights.

2 years’ Expertise in SQL and database management systems; familiarity with programming languages such as Python or R is a plus.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Demonstrated leadership experience, including the ability to effectively manage a team and drive results in a fast-paced environment.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Business Intelligence Tools

Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

