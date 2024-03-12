Business Intelligence Analyst – Gauteng Randpark

Mar 12, 2024

Company Overview:
[Company Name] is a dynamic and innovative sports betting company dedicated to providing unparalleled entertainment experiences to our customers. With cutting-edge technology and a passion for sports, we aim to revolutionize the industry through data-driven insights and personalized offerings.

Role expectations:

  • MUST have a passion for sports and a deep understanding of the sports betting landscape.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, Statistics, or related field; Master’s degree preferred.
  • Proficiency in data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or similar platforms.
  • Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data sets and draw meaningful insights.
  • 2 years’ Expertise in SQL and database management systems; familiarity with programming languages such as Python or R is a plus.
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
  • Demonstrated leadership experience, including the ability to effectively manage a team and drive results in a fast-paced environment.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Business Intelligence Tools
  • Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position