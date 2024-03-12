C# /.NET Developer

Are you an experienced C# Developer looking for a new challenge? We’re seeking a skilled individual to join our team and take responsibility for all aspects of software development, from planning and design to coding, deployment, and operational support.

What you’ll do:

Design, develop, and modify software solutions according to engineering best practices and standards.

Implement solutions that are innovative, reusable, and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

Collaborate with various technical areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions.

Compile and maintain systems documentation.

Continuous service improvement design and review of existing environment.

Provide operational support to valuation systems and identify and resolve Production problems.

Your Expertise:

At least 5 years of solid experience as a full-stack C# software developer.

SQL, ASP.NET MVC, Entity Framework, Angular/React, Kendo UI, JavaScript/TypeScript, HTML, CSS.

Solid hands-on experience with modern DDD and OOP principles.

Working in an agile environment with CI/CD pipelines and version control (Git, MS TFS).

Development experience in capital markets with product knowledge of equities, forex, fixed income, and commodities as well as derivatives and indices valuations are a distinct advantage.

Qualifications Required:

Degree in a numerate field such as Computer Science, Finance, Engineering or Mathematics.

Industry-recognised software development certifications.

Personal Attributes:

Good experience with integrated system environments.

Self-motivated, highly organized, and with strong attention to detail.

Excellent communication, customer service, and problem-solving skills.

Commitment to accuracy, quality, innovation, and continuous improvement.

Passionate about technology and stays at the forefront of modern software design patterns.

Demonstrated ability to be resourceful and work effectively as a team player.

Effectively communicate and regularly engage with key stakeholders at different levels.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Sandton, hybrid working model

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer-inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

