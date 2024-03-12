Data Administrator (1 Year Contract) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A financial services provider in South Africa, specializing in life insurance, seeks a Data Administrator to join their dynamic data department. The role involves spearheading the company’s shift towards becoming data-centric by delivering accurate, timely, and comprehensive data to stakeholders like regulatory bodies, decision-makers, actuarial teams, and fraud management. The ideal candidate should possess a diploma in data analysis, information sciences, or IT, along with at least two years of experience in data processing, cleaning, and analysis, preferably within the insurance or financial services industry. The selected candidate will play a crucial role in achieving the company’s objectives by ensuring the smooth flow of data for analysis and reporting purposes.

DUTIES:

Data Submission Management:

Monitor data submission channels for incoming data from binder holders, covering both claims and policyholder data.

Proactively follow up with binder holders to ensure data is submitted on time.

Extract member data directly from various administration systems.

Record extracted and submitted data on the binder holder dashboard/tracking report for monitoring purposes.

Process member data and prepare it for import into the database.

Policyholder data quality:

Review member data of binder holders against minimum requirements, identifying any shortcomings.

Assess member data against applicable master policies, highlighting areas of non-compliance.

Generate formal data assessments to communicate findings to the scheme.

Claims Data Quality:

Monitor data submission channels for incoming claims data from binder holders.

Ensure timely submission of claims data.

Prepare claims data for import into the claims database.

Driving Change and Improvement in Data:

Collaborate with Data Analysts to drive improvement in binder holder data quality through effective communication.

Focus on quality improvement across policy and claims data, including regulatory and non-regulatory template data.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications:

Matric

Diploma in Data analysis / Information sciences / IT

Experience:

2 or more years in data processing / cleaning / analysis

2 or more years in Insurance industry (or at least the financial services industry)

Knowledge:

Manipulation and cleaning of data to fit a defined template.

Recognition of the necessity for implementing controls and standard procedures, coupled with the ability to execute them effectively.

Advanced analytical skills to discern anomalies and potential risks within datasets at a macro level.

Capability to conduct in-depth data analysis in areas where risks have been pinpointed.

Proficiency in cultivating and nurturing client relationships.

Skilled in developing streamlined processes for data consumption, utilizing tools such as SQL, VBA, and Power Query to optimize efficiency and accuracy.

Skills and Abilities

Proficient analytical capabilities to effectively interpret and derive insights from data.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft software, including indispensable skills in Excel, advantageous knowledge in VBA for Excel and with PowerBI.

Fundamental understanding of SQL for efficient data manipulation and querying.

Strong time management skills with a focus on delivering results promptly.

Skilled in prioritizing and managing stakeholder expectations daily.

Driven by deadlines, ensuring tasks are completed in a timely manner.

ATTRIBUTES:

Meticulously detail-oriented with a keen eye for accuracy.

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Data

Administrator

1

Learn more/Apply for this position