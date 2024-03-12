Data Analyst (Insurance) – Gauteng Bryanston

Cement your long term career in this great employer!

We are looking for a professional individual with solid experience in data analytics from the short term insurance industry. Must have been exposed to high volumes of data and have strong reporting skills.

To qualify for this role, you will need:

Strong analytical skills (high volumes of data)

2-3years related experience

Strong financial acumen

Experience in and/or knowledge of short term insurance claims process

Completed tertiary qualification in Finance or Analytics a massive advantage

Desired Skills:

Insurance analysis

About The Employer:

Top class employer in the insurance industry that proudly offers a wonderful company culture and long term prospects

Learn more/Apply for this position