Data Specialist

Purpose:
- To analyse & interpret data within our client to support business objectives & decision-making processes.
Key Performance Areas:
- Collect, store & manage data effectively.
- Analyse large sets of data to identify trends, patterns & insights.
- Establish data quality standards & security measures.
- Translate data into understandable reports using Power BI.
- Clean & process data to remove inconsistencies ensuring data accuracy & reliability.
Skills, Knowledge & Experience:
- Microsoft SQL and Transact SQL.
- Microsoft Power BI and associated products.
- Knowledge of Dax.
- Knowledge of Retail and Wholesale Metrics.
- Very Strong in data analysis.
- 5 years + Experience.
- Time management.
- Stress tolerance.
- Problem solving & critical thinking skills.
- Interpersonal Management skills.
Purpose:
- To analyse & interpret data within our client to support business objectives & decision-making processes.
Key Performance Areas:
- Collect, store & manage data effectively.
- Analyse large sets of data to identify trends, patterns & insights.
- Establish data quality standards & security measures.
- Translate data into understandable reports using Power BI.
- Clean & process data to remove inconsistencies ensuring data accuracy & reliability.
Skills, Knowledge & Experience:
- Microsoft SQL and Transact SQL.
- Microsoft Power BI and associated products.
- Knowledge of Dax.
- Knowledge of Retail and Wholesale Metrics.
- Very Strong in data analysis.
- 5 years + Experience.
- Time management.
- Stress tolerance.
- Problem solving & critical thinking skills.
- Interpersonal Management skills.
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Power BI
- Microsoft SQL
- Transact SQL
- Dax
- Retail and Wholesale Metrics
- Strong in data analysis