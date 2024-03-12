Data Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Mar 12, 2024

Purpose:

  • To analyse & interpret data within our client to support business objectives & decision-making processes.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Collect, store & manage data effectively.
  • Analyse large sets of data to identify trends, patterns & insights.
  • Establish data quality standards & security measures.
  • Translate data into understandable reports using Power BI.
  • Clean & process data to remove inconsistencies ensuring data accuracy & reliability.

Skills, Knowledge & Experience:

  • Microsoft SQL and Transact SQL.
  • Microsoft Power BI and associated products.
  • Knowledge of Dax.
  • Knowledge of Retail and Wholesale Metrics.
  • Very Strong in data analysis.
  • 5 years + Experience.
  • Time management.
  • Stress tolerance.
  • Problem solving & critical thinking skills.
  • Interpersonal Management skills.

Purpose:

  • To analyse & interpret data within our client to support business objectives & decision-making processes.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Collect, store & manage data effectively.
  • Analyse large sets of data to identify trends, patterns & insights.
  • Establish data quality standards & security measures.
  • Translate data into understandable reports using Power BI.
  • Clean & process data to remove inconsistencies ensuring data accuracy & reliability.

Skills, Knowledge & Experience:

  • Microsoft SQL and Transact SQL.
  • Microsoft Power BI and associated products.
  • Knowledge of Dax.
  • Knowledge of Retail and Wholesale Metrics.
  • Very Strong in data analysis.
  • 5 years + Experience.
  • Time management.
  • Stress tolerance.
  • Problem solving & critical thinking skills.
  • Interpersonal Management skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Power BI
  • Microsoft SQL
  • Transact SQL
  • Dax
  • Retail and Wholesale Metrics
  • Strong in data analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position