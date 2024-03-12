Django Framework/Python Developer – DPD230 – Gauteng Pretoria

Large corporation in the automotive industry based in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role with highly skilled and qualified candidates:

Contract

Hybrid

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Technical Skills / Technology

. Proficient Python Platform developer in Django Framework.

· JSON experience.

. GitHub Platform experience.

. Proficient in HTML, CSS, Bootstrap and JavaScript.

. Knowledge of Python data extraction from Web API to SQL.

· MySQL, PostgreSQL experience.

Gulp.js/Grunt.js experience.

. Web Services experience with AWS Cloud Room set-up and configuration (EC2/RDS).

· Experience with responsive and adaptive design understanding Modern Data Architecture.

. Business Analytical Skills.

· Knowledge of BI Tools (Tableau, Power BI, SAP BW etc).

. BI Data Mining abilities.

· Data Visualization abilities.

. Experience in MS Office Products.

. Knowledge of Atlassian tools Jira and Confluence.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Soft Skills

. Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

. Ability to work as part of a team in a Regional Team working in different Time Zones.

· Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on

time and with excellent quality.

. Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability

to move concepts through to proposal and functionally successful implementation.

· Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively

(both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

. Strong presentation skills.

. Above-board work ethics.

. Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

. Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when

required.

. Willing to deal with (talk to) our customers.

. Fast learner: always willing to learn, pick up new tasks and run with it.

. Proactive and Responsible.

· Adaptability and problem solving.

. Persistence and perseverance.

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / years of experience

. IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications.

· 5+ Years of experience.

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Core Role tasks and responsibilities

. Support and maintenance of existing Importer Reporting website environment, code, and

DB.

. Interpretation of Business functionality change requests.

. AWS Cloud Platform environment set-up (EC2/RDS) and architectural optimisation including

AWS Security Hub.

. Business Process analysis & translating to functional specs.

. Planning and monitoring.

. Translating Functional Specs to Technical Specs.

. Requirements management and communication.

· Requirements analysis.

. Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.

· Database design.

. Delivering a complete front-end application while ensuring optimised back-end performance.

. Writing tested and documented code.

Desired Skills:

Python

Django

AWS

BI Tools

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position